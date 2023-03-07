Nikita Roberts of Jackson, mom to Lundyn, talks with on-air personalities during the 22nd annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 22nd annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon raised $401,703.

Thirteen Digio Strategies radio stations – Y101, Mix 98.7, U.S. 96, 93.5 The Legend and Blues 93.1 in Jackson; Vicksburg stations K Hits 104.5, River 101.3, 92.7 The Touch and 102.1 The Box; and 97 OKK, Q101, Kiss 104.1 and 95.1 The Beat of Meridian – were on the air from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. March 2 and 3, sharing stories from Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families.

Listeners and sponsors teamed up to raise funds to support the Children’s of Mississippi mission of helping all the children in the state reach their full potential. Radiothon donations raise funds for items that contribute to the care and comfort of patients and their families.

During the past 22 years, more than $7.94 million has been raised.

The Mississippi Miracles Radiothon may be over, but the giving continues online or by texting GROW to 51555.