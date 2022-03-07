JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The familiar radio voices from morning and evening commutes teamed up with Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families to raise $441,544 for the state’s only children’s hospital during the 21st annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon.

The event held from Wednesday, March 2 to Friday, March 4, featured families sharing their children’s medical journeys with listeners to The Radio People’s stations in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg.

“We’re just overwhelmed by the generosity of Mississippi Miracles Radiothon listeners,” said Jen Hospodor, director of community development, annual giving and alumni engagement at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “Every year, we see miracles happen because of the gifts from listeners around the state.”

Twelve stations representing New South Radio – Y101, Mix 98.7, U.S. 96, 93.5 The Legend and Blues 93.1 in Jackson; Vicksburg stations K Hits 104.5, River 101.3 and 92.7 The Touch; and 97 OKK, Q101, Kiss 104.1 and 95.1 The Beat of Meridian – were broadcasting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, what the on-air personalities call the best three days of the year.

Bob Lawrence, general manager of New South Radio, describes the three-day fundraiser with these words: “Exciting, intense, phenomenal and overwhelmingly emotional.”

“Hearing the patients’ and parents’ stories are touching,” he said Wednesday. “I was already crying the first day.”

Family members of patients were sharing their health care journeys and thanking the Miracle Giving Club members who pledged donations of $15 or more a month.

During the past 21 years, Mississippi Miracles Radiothon has raised more than $7.54 million for Children’s of Mississippi, helping purchase medical equipment and items to make patients and their families more comfortable.