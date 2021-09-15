Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency scholarship application is now open

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2022, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) will present seven scholarships totaling $11,265 to graduating seniors.

MORA is offering three memorial scholarships from donated funds raised by donor families in memory of their loved one who gave the Gift of Life: the Allie Carruth Memorial Scholarship ($5,000), the Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship ($2,265), and the Matthew Gaskin Memorial Scholarship ($1,000).

MORA will also offer two $1,000 scholarships: the Annie Lucious Gift of Life Scholarship and the Dr. Shirley Schlessinger Scholarship, named after MORA’s longtime medical director, as well as two $500 scholarships.

According to MORA, students must include a 300-750 word essay on the topics of how they or their family have been affected by donation or transplantation, why they are a registered donor or want to become a registered donor, or the importance of encouraging others to be donors.

The Walker Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship will be based solely on a one-page letter written by an administrator, faculty, or staff member on behalf of the applicant describing how he or she exhibits exemplary character traits such as integrity, accountability, respect, and responsibility.

For more information or to apply, click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 12, 2021.