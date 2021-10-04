Mississippi organizations rally for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and a few local organizations are rallying to show their support.

Monday’s event at the House of Hope was a collaboration between Greek letter organization and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health. People donated supplies and nonperishable items to cancer patients and their caregivers.

Organizers said the theme of the event is “Boo Away Breast Cancer.”

Gloria Salters, Alpha Kappa Alpha president, said, “Together we brought to this facility all types of supplies food gift cards enough to last them for a while, which is what we wanted to do.”

Wanda Pitts, the director of House of Hope, said, “It’s very important because cancer patients that come from across the state may not be able to get the treatments. They need in their small-time. So if this wasn’t here, a lot of people would not be able to get their treatment.”