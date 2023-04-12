JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first fully automated orthopedic implant in the world was installed in a patient at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

Paul Sykes was the first pediatric patient in Mississippi to use the Maxframe Autostrut multi-axial correction system, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2022.

The robotic device is making tiny adjustments to reshape his shin bone.

Sykes’ orthopaedic surgeon at Children’s of Mississippi, Dr. Kellie Leitch, was among a handful of surgeons around the country to train with Johnson & Johnson on the robotics device.

Leitch surgically placed the frame around Sykes’ tibia during spring break in March. A week later, he was back at Children’s of Mississippi’s Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower for the Autostrut to be placed for treatment of his Blount’s disease.

A genetic growth disorder of the shin bone at the knee, Blount’s disease causes the growth plate at the inside of the knee to make less bone or stop growing. Since the growth plate at the outside of the knee keeps growing, this can leave children with one or both legs bowed.

While many young children have bowed legs, bowing worsens for children with Blount’s disease as they grow. Adolescent Blount’s disease occurs in children 10 years and older.

“Attachment of the robot allows us to relieve the family of the responsibility of managing a complicated spatial frame prescription,” Leitch said. “This improves the opportunity for an excellent deformity correction resulting in a straight leg.”

The smaller adjustments are less painful than the larger adjustments that would be made by a parent, caregiver or patient two or three times a day under the former treatment plan.

Once a care plan is set, information on the adjustments needed are downloaded into the Maxframe Autostrut software. The device is then placed along the framework where it can make up to 20 microadjustments throughout the day.

“This is easier for parents. They have full schedules with work and family. It’s also better for patients,” Leitch said. “Studies have shown that these microadjustments also help the new bone grow significantly better.”

The lightweight device works quietly, and patients can wear the device even when showering or doing hydrotherapy, according to health experts.