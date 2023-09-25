JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi pharmacies may not carry a potentially life-saving medication.

According to Mississippi Today, more than 40% of pharmacies across the state currently do not carry Narcan, which is an FDA-approved drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Dr. Andrew Clark, owner of Northtown Pharmacy, said the reason some pharmacies may not carry Narcan is because it costs too much or lacks information.

Clark said his pharmacy has an opioid stewardship program to educate customers and staff about Narcan.

“We promote the appropriate use of opioids, and we actually take an active role in promoting the use of opioid and to also reduce the misuse of opioids. So, we think we carry the medication in stock here. It’s very important that they know that if a patient is receiving a higher dose per day of an opioid or getting a prescription, they have a higher dose that is a time to to recommend Narcan,” he said.

One customers said he and his wife have been taking pain medications for 11 years and never knew it was a good idea to keep Narcan at home.

“Not one pharmacist has ever suggested that you have this on hand, and not even her doctor suggested because a doctor could suggest this just as well. No one has ever suggested this except this gentlemen here,” said Michael Delatte, who lives in Jackson.

Clark said Narcan can be purchased over the counter and can contribute to reducing opioid deaths in Mississippi.