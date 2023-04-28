JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a stern warning to pharmacies across the country who have been compounding the weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

The practice of compounding medication is not FDA approved, but it has been allowed as both medications are in short supply. While compounding the drugs does yield a cheaper option for patients, the FDA is telling pharmacies to be extremely careful.

“The risk that we have with compounding medication is one being the bioavailability of medication. One of the other things is whether or not that medication is actually going to be as effective as the commercially available product. It is good to have, you know, pharmacies compounding medications. The only concern is to make sure that those medications that are being compounded are meeting those FDA standards to make sure that they are effective and that they are bioavailable to the patients that are injecting those medications,” explained Dr. Andrew Clark with Northtown Pharmacy.

Obesity is linked to scores of health problems that can lead to disability or even death, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer and joint problems.

Ozempic, a Novo Nordisk drug approved to treat diabetes in 2017, skyrocketed in use after celebrities and ordinary people on TikTok reported that their doctors prescribed it “off label” for weight loss. Wegovy, a higher dose version of the same medication, called semaglutide, was approved for weight loss for adults in 2021 and for children aged 12 and older late last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.