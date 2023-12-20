JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi ranks in the top ten for accident mortality, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data shows that Mississippi’s accidental deaths in 2021 totaled 2,423, or 81.2 per 100,000 people. According to the national health agency, it was the 4th overall leading cause of death in the Magnolia State, preceded by heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19.

Other fatality statistics shed light on how accidental deaths contribute to its high ranking on Mississippi’s causes of death. The most common types of unintentional injuries include poisonings, motor vehicle accidents, and falls.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute showcased that Mississippi had the most fatal crashes per capita nationally in 2021. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mississippi ranked sixth for pedestrians killed per capita that same year.

Mississippi had the 19th-lowest drug overdose deaths nationwide per capita. However, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 34% more people died from overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020 in the Magnolia State.

Fatal falls, slips, and trip incidents while on the job surpassed the national average in Mississippi, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. MSDH data separately showed that falls are the leading cause of injury death for those over 65 years old.

Even though Mississippi’s death rate increased in 2021, it moved down to 10th nationally in 2021 from 9th in 2020 due to an overall increase in accidental death rates throughout the U.S.