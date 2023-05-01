JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of May kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, and organizations are making sure they’re providing services and resources to combat mental health issues.

Millions of people are affected by mental illness each year. According to a report by Forbes Advisor, Mississippi ranked number two among the worst states for mental healthcare.

The National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI) reported one in three Black adults with mental illness receive treatment.

“You have to look at mental health historically. It has, in general, been one of those things that has been very scary. One, you don’t talk about it. No one wants to know that there is someone dealing with a mental illness in your family because it’s kind of a Scarlett letter,” said Sitaniel Wimbley, executive director of NAMI Mississippi.

The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline provides 24/7 support for people in crisis or emotional distress.