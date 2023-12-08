JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forbes Health ranked Mississippi as one of the top 10 states for emergency healthcare.

Forbes determined the rankings by number of EMTs per 100,000 people, the number of ambulatory service businesses per 100,000 people, and the timeliness of care given in emergency health situations.

Valerie Williams, an editor at Forbes, said the state has a good score of 87.28 out of 100 for emergency healthcare for 2023.

“Mississippi ranked well across the board, especially for the average time patients spend in the emergency department,” said Williams.

For ambulatory services per 100,000 residents, Mississippi has a grade rank of three out of five.

”Mississippi is also ranked well for the percentage of potential stroke patients who receive a brain scan within 45 minutes of arriving at the emergency department,” said Williams.

Forbes experts suggested residents in need of emergency healthcare should utilize medical alert systems.