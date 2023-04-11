A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is one of 15 states that has received a $1 million Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) planning grant.

A CCBHC is required to provide an array of behavioral health services and to serve anyone who requests care for mental health needs or substance use disorder, regardless of the ability to pay. Mississippi’s goal in receiving this planning grant is to transition the statewide network of CMHCs to the CCBHC model of integrated care that provides people with care coordination and support in behavioral health care, physical health care, and social services.

“CCBHCs are required to provide nine distinct services, ranging from crisis services and risk assessments to outpatient services and peer support,” Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) Executive Director Wendy Bailey said. “Our state’s Community Mental Health Centers already provide all of those services. The groundwork is already in place to build CCBHCs and better improve access to and delivery of community-based behavioral health services.”

The CCBHC model will help address several issues identified as creating gaps or barriers to care in Mississippi, including those around the cost of care.