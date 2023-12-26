HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly this winter and in Mississippi.

The U.S. Is facing yet another tripledemic with COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Physicians in the Magnolia State, like Dr. Timothy Quinn, say the coronavirus and flu are most prevalent.

“People right now that are coming into the clinic that are diagnosed with COVID and or the flu, have typical upper respiratory tract symptoms such as cough, fever, body aches, sore throat,” Quinn said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has seen a 13 percent increase in flu cases in the last week. The Magnolia State is currently at a very high risk for flu infections. It is one of nine states with that alert level.

Health professionals, like pharmacist Andrew Clark, are seeing that firsthand.

“A lot of patients are starting to come in now. Just today, our first five patients were being treated for flu,” Clark said.

Nationwide, less than half of children (43.3%) and adults (42.2%) have gotten the flu vaccine. The rates for the new COVID-19 vaccine are even lower. For Quinn, that is a disturbing trend.

“People are starting to get comfortable again and sometimes comfort is not our friend. We need to keep putting this information out and letting people know COVID is not gone,” Quinn said.

The new JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is also causing concern. Clark said that it accounts for nearly half of all coronavirus diagnoses. However, he notes that there is a way to lower your risk of infection: getting a vaccine.

“It is effective against JN.1,” Clark said.

Doctors say infants and those over the age of 60 should get vaccinated for RSV. Medical professionals also say that it is safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine on the same day.