JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said flu activity continues to climb rapidly in the state.

Flu is a seasonal threat that can result in extended illness or hospitalization.

According to a report by MSDH, flu activity saw a sharp increase between November 7, 2023, and December 7, 2023. A chart showed that about 3,000 flu cases have been reported.

Flu activity in Mississippi as of Dec. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: MSDH)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported flu activity in Mississippi is very high.

As people gather for the holidays in Mississippi, MSDH officials said flu activity can be expected to increase further.

Seasonal flu shots are recommended by healthcare providers for everyone six months of age and order. According to MSDH, those particularly at risk for influenza complications include young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with a chronic illness.

Flu shots for children under 18 and for under-insured adults are available at county health departments in Mississippi