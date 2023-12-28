JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The roughly one in five Mississippi adults who smoke cigarettes could save thousands of dollars if they quit their habit in 2024.

Mississippi is among the most tobacco-dependent states in the U.S. The state is tied with Kentucky for having the fourth-highest percentage of adult smokers nationwide. Mississippi also has the seventh-highest per-capita consumption of cigarettes at 54.5 packs per adult. That is roughly 1,100 cigarettes.

According to the 2023 Tobacco Report, 443,082, or 19.6%, of all adults smoke in Mississippi. Using per capita numbers, the average cigarette smoker in Mississippi goes through just more than 5,561 cigarettes each year. That’s more than 278 packs of cigarettes yearly.

The average retail price of a pack of cigarettes in Mississippi this year was $6.78, or roughly 34 cents a cigarette. The average Mississippi smoker would save more than $1,884 next year if they stopped smoking on January 1, 2024.

For those who smoke more, there would be more savings. Those who smoke a pack a day would save $2,474 a year, and those who smoke two packs a day would save close to $5,000 a year.

The state would also save money if fewer Mississippians smoked cigarettes. According to tobaccofreekids.org, the state accumulates approximately $1.43 billion in health care costs yearly from complications caused by smoking. Medicaid costs from smoking are approximately $343.7 million.

The biggest financial loss to the state stems from lost productivity. That totals $3.5 billion in the state. The figures cited by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids do not include health costs caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, smoking-caused fires, or use of non-cigarette tobacco products.

Of course, ending tobacco use is easier said than done. State and national resources exist to help those quit. For support in quitting, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to local resources, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).