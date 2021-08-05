Mississippi State establishes research lab to address pediatric feeding disorders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced a new research laboratory will address pediatric feeding disorders. The goal is to learn the best practices to help children and adolescents ages 2-18 years old who do not eat enough.

The lab will be housed in MSU’s Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations and focuses on developing intervention techniques rooted in applied behavior analysis that will produce lasting improvement in feeding behavior.

The lab’s first research study begins Summer 2021 and focuses on evaluating the effects of an individualized levels system for increasing the amount and variety of foods consumed. While research does indicate that this intervention has successfully decreased problem behavior, it has yet to be systematically evaluated in the context of mealtime problem behavior.