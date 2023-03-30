JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the impact of the recent tornados, the United States Postal Service (USPS) and United Parcel Service (UPS) may experience delays in delivering mail to certain areas in Mississippi.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the interruption in service caused by these delays could impact the timely delivery of prescription medication to Veterans. Veterans in the impacted area are eligible to refill their prescriptions previously filled at a VA pharmacy, at an in-network pharmacy.

If a Veteran affected by the disaster needs a refill on a prescription, the network pharmacy is authorized to fill an emergency supply of all VA pharmacy prescriptions in accordance with the Veteran’s VA Pharmacy issued prescription bottle/label or through approval from a VA Pharmacy staff member.

The Disaster Benefit has been extended to all Veterans residing in the following zip codes:

Sharkey County: 38721, 38765, 39054, 39061, 39159

Humphreys County: 39038, 38754, 38924, 39097, 39166, 39115

Monroe County: 38821, 39730, 38858, 38860, 39740, 39746, 38870, 38848, 38825

Leaders with the Veterans Affairs said it is important to note that the unique billing code for the disaster is Group: RX0837. Veterans should provide this billing information when they visit an in-network retail pharmacy to fill a prescription.

Residents residing in the affected areas are advised to stay informed about the status of their mail delivery by visiting the USPS and UPS websites periodically.

For more information, please contact G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center at 1-800-949-1009 or visit our website at https://www.va.gov/jackson-health-care/.