JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi announced its annual Walk for Diabetes will be held Sunday, October 3 at Southern Farm Bureau Life in Jackson.

Every dollar raised will be donated to Mississippi programs that supports and provides services for kids and adults with diabetes. Registration will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the walk will kick off at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit here.