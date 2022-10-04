JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart officials announced Walmart Wellness Day will take place on Saturday, October 8 ahead of peak flu season in Mississippi.

Customers ca receive immunizations for flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and more from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. COVID-19 bivalent boosters will also be available with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams:

Immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No out-of-pocket cost to patient COVID-19 bivalent boosters

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Demos, giveaways and product sampling (in select stores)

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.”