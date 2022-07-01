JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Friday, July 1, 2022, Mississippians now have a new way to register their wishes to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

Donate Life Mississippi (DLMS) and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) teamed up to get a law passed allowing Mississippi sportsmen and sportswomen to register their wishes to be an organ, eye and tissue donor when they purchase or renew their hunting and fishing license online.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed SB 2505 on April 18 allowing for this opportunity for the hunting and fishing community to register their wishes.

Mississippians may also register when they purchase or renew a Mississippi driver’s license online or in person, at registerme.org or on the iPhone health app.