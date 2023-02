FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) are encouraging everyone to “Go Red for Women” by donating blood on Friday, February 3.

Donors can give blood at the MBS Main Center in Flowood. According to MBS, they will make a $5.00 contribution for every donor to the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women.

Donors can call 601-368-2637 or visit the MBS website to schedule their appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.