HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With Mississippi seeing extremely high temperatures during the summer months in 2023, doctors are encouraging people to stay cool.

Dr. Vanessa Peyton told the Clarion Ledger that the state’s humidity amplifies the hot weather effect. According to Peyton, humidity hampers the evaporation of sweat from the body, which makes it harder for the body to maintain a safe internal temperature.

Mississippi’s heat could cause heat exhaustion, depending on how long a person is outside in the high temperatures. Most symptoms that victims face is dizziness or fainting, rapid pulse, raised body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, fatigue, and vomiting.

If not treated quickly, heat exhaustion can deteriorate to potentially fatal heat stroke.

To stay safe, Peyton encourages Mississippians to stay hydrated, seek shade or air-conditioned environments, wear lightweight clothing and limit physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.