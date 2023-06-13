JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When some women find out they are pregnant, surprise may turn into shock. Many may look for resources to help them when it comes to their pregnancies, including looking at crisis pregnancy centers.

However, some say crisis pregnancy centers, often religiously affiliated, could be misleading. The organizations had previously categorized themselves as reproductive health services, medical centers and other health and medical categories.

In one report, the centers provide no real health care but counsel women not to get abortions. Abortions are not legal in Mississippi after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Exceptions are limited to saving the pregnant person’s life, preventing serious risk to the pregnant person’s physical health and if the fetus has suffered or will suffer from serious health issues during the pregnancy.

Crisis pregnancy centers existed in Mississippi and across the country before Roe v. Wade was overturned. According to Choose Life Mississippi, there are 33 pregnancy centers in Mississippi.

“Many women feel overwhelmed when facing an unplanned pregnancy. But there are safe places in Mississippi for these women to consider their options,” a page on its website said.

Critics have accused the facilities of repeatedly of deceiving women about their true purpose.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) sponsored House Bill 468, which would have expanded tax credits for people or businesses that donate money to crisis pregnancy centers. House Bill 468 would have allowed up to $10 million in credits statewide. The bill died in committee.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1685, the Pregnancy Resource Act, in April 2022. The bill authorizes a tax credit for donations to a pregnancy resource center or crisis pregnancy center eligible to receive funding disbursed by the Choose Life Advisory Committee.

“Together, we’ll build a society that recognizes that every child is wanted, every life is precious, and every individual has an inherent worth and dignity that is worth protecting,” Reeves said during the signing in 2022.

WJTV 12 News sent a request for comment to Choose Life Mississippi. As of publication, they did not respond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.