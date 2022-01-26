JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion has been announced.

Nolee Jones, 8, will be the face of Children’s of Mississippi.

Jones is a survivor from the hospital who was born with two holes in her heart and now lives a normal healthy life.

Champion Nolee Jones will be attending several fundraising events and her story will be shared with potential donors to help raise money for the state’s children’s hospital.

Nolee Jones currently lives in Pearl and said her favorite subject is Math and her favorite hobby is dancing.