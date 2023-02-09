JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion was a Children’s of Mississippi patient before he was born.

Kingston Murriel, a fourth grader at Brandon Elementary, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and has grown up with care at the state’s only children’s hospital.

Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and includes the children’s hospital in Jackson as well as outpatient clinics around the state. Every year, 170 local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals identify a Champion in each of their local communities to serve as the face for children treated at their local children’s hospital.

Kingston’s parents, Liz Foster and Marcus Murriel, first learned about Kingston’s congenital heart condition during an ultrasound about four weeks before his due date.

Kingston’s family worked closely with a navigator and fetal cardiac care coordinator to get the best care before he was born and make the transition from prenatal care to neonatal cardiac care.

Babies who are born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome have a heart with an underdeveloped left side that can’t pump oxygen-rich blood to the body properly.

The condition is treated with a series of three surgeries – the Norwood, the Glenn and the Fontan. Kingston’s first surgery, the Norwood procedure, was performed five days after he was born.

After Kingston’s birth and the Norwood procedure, he spent three weeks in the children’s hospital, “but we were back in a week,” Foster said. “He had a malrotation of the intestines.”

The third of the procedures, the Fontan, was performed by Dr. Jorge Salazar when Kingston was 3.

The past year has been a milestone for Kingston. “This was the first year ever that Kingston has not been in the hospital or the emergency department or on oxygen,” Foster said.

Through his health challenges, Kingston and his family have shared their story on Mississippi Miracles Radiothon, a fundraiser that benefits Children’s of Mississippi.

After his surgeries, Kingston is “doing great,” Foster said. “He loves playing baseball and playing video games. He’s amazing.”

Alicon Johnson, director of Children’s Heart Services at Children’s of Mississippi, said Kingston is a role model. “He’s a perfect example of what a patient with congenital heart disease can do. He is a CHD warrior, and we are so proud of him.”