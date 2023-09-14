Mississippi’s infant mortality rate reached a five-year high in 2021, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death rate of babies under one year of age rose from 8.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 9.39 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available. Nationally, the rate remained relatively stable from 2020 to 2021.

A total of 330 Mississippi babies died before their first birthday in 2021.

Mississippi continues to have the highest rate of infant mortality of any state at nearly twice the national average of 5.44 infant deaths per 1,000.

The report does not break down specific causes of death by state, though Mississippi’s infant mortality review committee will release a report with more details.

“These numbers are extremely concerning, but we will have to wait on the Fetal Infant Mortality Review Committee reports to determine the causes of increased mortality rates. I suspect that we will see that the COVID-19 pandemic, high rates of congenital syphilis, and the issues of poverty and access to care had a detrimental effect on infants in the state,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in an emailed statement to Mississippi Today.

The committee releases reports annually.