JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022.

The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama.

The hospital released the following statement to WJTV 12 News.

The complex medical needs of burn patients require support from a broad range of specialists — ones you typically associate with burn programs, such as plastic surgery, and others you may not typically think of, like gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and urology. The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging staffing and recruitment environment have made it increasingly difficult for us to recruit the breadth of specialists needed to maintain the burn program, which is the primary reason why we’ve made the difficult decision to close the Burn Center effective October 14, 2022. Burn services, which include Burn Surgery, ICU and Stepdown, and the Burn & Hand Rehabilitative Services Clinic, will cease operations at that time. The burn clinic will continue to provide care to those current patients until they are transitioned to other appropriate physician practices. We recognize the importance of burn services to the community and region, and we have been in discussions with other regional providers to explore the possibility of them establishing a burn program. We are grateful to have been able to meet the burn and reconstructive needs of patients from our state and from across the region for the past 14 years. Merit Health Central