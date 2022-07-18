JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will be held on Sunday, October 2 at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance in Jackson.

The event will be located at 1401 Livingston Lane and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to organizers, registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m. There will be a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to create a team, but individual walkers are also welcome.

Donations raised by the Walk of Diabetes will stay in Mississippi to fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as Camp Kandu for children with diabetes.

To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.

Organizers said the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi will be following all CDC guidelines.