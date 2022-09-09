LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Family Health Center presented its new mobile clinic to the Laurel community on Friday, September 9.

Health center leaders said the new clinic would “drastically expand” the organization’s ability to deliver healthcare to the community. One doctor said the clinic will allow them to serve people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to receive services.

The health center was established in 1986 and provides Ob-Gyn, pediatric and general medical care to over 15,000 people throughout its five-county service area.

The organization purchased the clinic with an American Rescue Plan Act grant.