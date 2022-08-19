HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free monkeypox vaccine clinic will be held in Hinds County on Friday, August 26.

The special clinic will be hosted by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH. Adults (18+) may be eligible for the vaccine if:

They have been in close physical contact (including household or sexual contact) with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

They identify as gay, bisexual, transgender or as other men who have sex with men and they report having multiple or anonymous sex partners or report having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (for instance, by skin-to-skin contact)

“Anyone with potential contact to monkeypox who meets the eligibility criteria for vaccination is invited to call and get an appointment now,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hinds County Health Department inside the Jackson Medical Mall. Call the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to make an appointment or to check eligibility. Appointments can only be made through the call center.

Monkeypox vaccinations are free and available by appointment at health departments in Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison counties.

MSDH officials said monkeypox can be prevented by avoided close skin-to-skin contact or intimate contact with people who may be infected. If you develop a new or unexplained rash, especially if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider for testing.

Learn more about monkeypox here.