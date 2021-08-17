MORA recognizes hospital, community partners with annual Spero Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency’s (MORA) announced this year’s Spero Award winners. The Spero Awards recognize community and hospital partners that make organ, eye, and tissue donation a reality for those in need of life-saving and healing transplants.

“While the last year has been unprecedented, we want to highlight and thank our healthcare heroes for their dedication to honoring the wishes of donors and donor families even during a pandemic, says Kevin Stump, MORA CEO. “Their amazing work translates into miracles for patients and their loved ones waiting on a second chance at life. On behalf of MORA and the Donate Life community, we say, ‘Thank you’.”

2021 Spero Award recipients:

· Advanced Practice Nurse/Nurse Manager- Lindsey Tatum, University of Mississippi Medical Center

· Community Faith Leader—Mark Gilbert, University of Mississippi Medical Center

· Donation Advocate—Mary Margaret Hyer, 2020 and 2019 Miss Mississippi

· Hospital Leadership—Brad Polk, Merit Health Central

· Most Supportive Ancillary or Healthcare Staff – Ashley McClain, Portable Medical Diagnostics

· Most Supportive Care Team—SICU, University of Mississippi Medical Center

· Most Supportive Coroner—Judy Evans, Copiah County

· Most Supportive Mortuary Services—Greater Jackson Mortuary

· Most Supportive Organ & Tissue Hospital—Memorial Hospital at Gulfport

· Most Supportive Tissue Hospital—Copiah County Medical Center

· Nurse Champion- Jevon Harper, University of Mississippi Medical Center ER

· Physician Champion—Dr. Joseph Doherty, University of Mississippi Medical Center

· Storyteller Award—Leyla Goodsell, Entergy

· Volunteer—Kimberly Cooley, Duck Hill

· Business Partner—Marty’s Pharmacy