JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) Nutrition Program will temporarily expand its formula options for participants.
The expanded options include:
- Substitutes for Enfamil Infant
- Substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
- Substitutes for Enfamil AR
- Substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee
Leaders with MSDH said the options are being offered in response to the ongoing nationwide formula shortage.
WIC participants can learn more online or by contacting their local WIC clinic.