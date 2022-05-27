JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 27, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) conferred degrees to hundreds of students who are beginning their careers in the health sciences, or entering into a new chapter of an existing one in this state and beyond.
The graduates of the schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, Population Health, and Health Related Professions are leaving campus with the aim of improving health and quality of life. Of this year’s graduating class of 959 students, more than 700 walked across the stage in cap and gown to receive their diplomas in person.
Total degrees conferred include:
- School of Medicine, 160 graduates receiving the Doctor of Medicine degree.
- School of Dentistry, 60 graduates receiving either the Doctor of Dental Medicine degree or the Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
- School of Nursing, 430 graduates receiving either the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, or Doctor of Nursing Practice.
- School of Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, 122 graduates receiving either the Doctor of Philosophy or the Master of Science.
- School of Health Related Professions, 178 graduates receiving either the Doctor of Physical Therapy, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, or Doctor of Health Administration; Master of Occupational Therapy, Health Sciences, Health Informatics and Information Management, Magnetic Resonance Imaging or Nuclear Medicine Technology; or Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, Medical Laboratory Science, Health Sciences, or Health Informatics and Information Management.
- School of Population Health, 9 graduates receiving either the Master of Science in Biostatistics and Data Science, Population Health Science or Population Health Management.