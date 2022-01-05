Most and least popular fitness trends of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A study by MyProtein analyzed Google search data to highlight America’s most and least popular fitness trends from 2021.
They reported the following as the top 10 most popular fitness trends from 2021:
- Boxing searches increased 139%
- Mixed Martial Arts increased 102%
- Ultimate Frisbee increased 92%
- Hula Hooping increased 70%
- Badminton increased 70%
- Cross Training increased 65%
- Barre increased 54%
- Kickboxing increased 48%
- Athletics increased 47%
- Parkour increased 44%
The following are the least popular fitness trends from 2021:
- Spinning decreased 69%
- Kettlebells decreased 49%
- Home Workouts decreased 45%
- Planking decreased 41%
- Tabata decreased 33%
- Burpees decreased 30%
- Battle Ropes decreased 29%
- Sit-ups decreased 21%
- Push-ups decreased 21%
- Bungee Workouts decreased 21%
Additionally, personal trainer Tom Hall made predictions about the fitness trends that might occur in 2022. Hall predicts the following trends:
- Social Exercise – He said people might return to doing things in person again.
- Cross Training and Functional Fitness – Traditional bodybuilding will go out of style as functional-based workout plans become more popular.
- Data-Driven Workout Plans – Workout plans will become based on data rather than technology to track steps and heart rate.
- More Vegan – The quality and variety of vegan food has become better, which may lead more people to choose a vegan diet.
- Intuitive Eating – People will focus more on the quality of food rather than counting calories.