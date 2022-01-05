Most and least popular fitness trends of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A study by MyProtein analyzed Google search data to highlight America’s most and least popular fitness trends from 2021.

They reported the following as the top 10 most popular fitness trends from 2021:

Boxing searches increased 139%

searches increased 139% Mixed Martial Arts increased 102%

increased 102% Ultimate Frisbee increased 92%

increased 92% Hula Hooping increased 70%

increased 70% Badminton increased 70%

increased 70% Cross Training increased 65%

increased 65% Barre increased 54%

increased 54% Kickboxing increased 48%

increased 48% Athletic s increased 47%

s increased 47% Parkour increased 44%

The following are the least popular fitness trends from 2021:

Spinning decreased 69%

decreased 69% Kettlebells decreased 49%

decreased 49% Home Workouts decreased 45%

decreased 45% Planking decreased 41%

decreased 41% Tabata decreased 33%

decreased 33% Burpee s decreased 30%

s decreased 30% Battle Ropes decreased 29%

decreased 29% Sit-ups decreased 21%

decreased 21% Push-ups decreased 21%

decreased 21% Bungee Workouts decreased 21%

Additionally, personal trainer Tom Hall made predictions about the fitness trends that might occur in 2022. Hall predicts the following trends: