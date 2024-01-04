JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A series of kidney transplants at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) changed several lives over the course of four days.

Officials with UMMC said this started with Jennifer McCaffrey’s desire to help a friend in need. This led to a historic seven-way swap.

When McCaffrey found out that her friend needed a kidney transplant, she volunteered to be her donor. While she was a match for the recipient, she had to undergo additional screening to ensure her kidney was viable for operation. During that time, her friend was matched to another donor—but McCaffrey remained dedicated to donating.

“When they determined me to be an eligible donor, I felt like that was God’s plan all along,” McCaffrey said. “I was led down this path and if I could give my kidney to someone who needs it, that’s what I was going to do.”

UMMC officials said her decision made these series of transplants possible.

Donor swaps are most commonly done through agencies such as the National Kidney Registry, where participating centers will submit donor and recipient pairs. Occasionally, there will be instances where there are enough mismatched pairs within UMMC that some of them can swap with each other internally.

Herbert Davis, head football coach at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA), has waited four years to receive a kidney transplant. Suffering from chronic kidney disease for nearly a decade, his health reached a critical point in August 2023 when he was hospitalized for 12 days for an infection that caused fluid to collect around his heart.

As his health deteriorated, Davis balanced coaching with nightly four-hour home hemodialysis treatments, after returning home late from practice and waking up early the next morning.

“I think a lot of people put their name in to be a donor,” said Davis. “But it turned out that my match was right here in my own school.”

It was Leah Cox, the mother of one of Davis’ players, who turned out to be the missing piece.

When Davis was hospitalized in August, the administrative staff at MRA informed the MRA families of the severity of the situation and asked for prayer for Davis.

Because her husband works full time in his dentist practice, Cox said she had better availability of the two to go through the screening process. Cox revealed that she had only come into the hospital a couple of times before she received a call saying that she was a match to the coach.

Although she was a match for Davis, there was a larger plan coming together for the UMMC Transplant team. During a follow-up appointment, Cox found out that she had an additional recipient match.

Instead of Davis, Cox’s kidney went to Jason Smith of Magee, who had waited two and a half years to receive a new kidney—since his first kidney transplant 25 years ago.

Smith’s wife, Kimberly Smith, donated a kidney on behalf of her husband to James Windham, of Oxford, who was only born with one kidney due to a genetic condition.

The kidney has served Windham well, his wife Rosemary said. But he began experiencing some renal issues after developing diabetes. She said his health declined rather quickly and somewhat unexpectedly shortly after that.

On behalf of her husband, Rosemary Windham donated a kidney to Linda Boone, of New Augusta.

The kidney transplant was Boone’s second at UMMC, after receiving a liver transplant in 2015.