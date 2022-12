JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday, December 8 to discuss COVID-19 and influenza activity heading into the holidays.

State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, Senior Deputy Jim Craig and Victor Sutton, PhD, Director of Preventive Health and Health Equity, are expected to attend the news conference.

The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. CT.