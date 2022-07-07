JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi students will return to class in about a month, and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is encouraging parents to not wait until the last minute for back-to-school immunizations.

According to Mississippi state law, children are required to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

“There are many options for where to get your vaccinations now, including private medical providers, retail pharmacies and county health departments,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Regardless of where you have your child vaccinated, it’s incredibly important to make sure they are up to date on their immunizations. It is the best protection for your child and those around them.”

There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry. Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to school entry.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider. MSDH also offers a way for parents to check their child’s immunizations record online and print out the required Form 121 or download the document to send to the school.

MyIR Mobile is an online portal that gives users access to their official state immunization records based.

Most county health department clinics are offering special fast track immunization clinics ahead of the back-to-school rush. Call your local county health department for dates and times of these special clinics.

Parents of newborns and young children see the required immunization schedule on MSDH’s website.