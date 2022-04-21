JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will celebrate National Minority Health Month with free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium. The event is free, and there will be health screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar.

Fore more information about the event, contact MSDH’s Jackie German at 601-206-1559 or send e-mail to Jacquilyn.German@msdh.ms.gov.