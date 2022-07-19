JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

The two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate.

The one-stop shop will be held at the MSDH Office of Vital Records, located at 222 Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland, from Monday, July 25 through Friday, August 5, 2022. The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

During this One-Stop Shop event, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements. Certified copies can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required immunizations for 7th grade entry.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.