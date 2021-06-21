MSDH, Pack Health partner to offer cancer survivors free help

FILE – This 1964 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a lung tissue specimen from a patient with adenocarcinoma of the lung. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, researchers reported another record one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they continue to attribute to success against lung cancer. (Dr. Ellis/Emory University, Department of Pathology/CDC via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) Comprehensive Cancer Control Program announced a partnership with Pack Health, a patient engagement platform. They will provide personal health coaching to Mississippi cancer survivors through phone calls, texts and emails.

According to leaders, the Survivorship Program will be provided free to qualifying residents through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant funding. To be eligible for this program, individuals must have finished primary cancer treatment or be continuing long-term maintenance therapy, be 18 or older, live in Mississippi, and read and speak English.

The goal of the 12-week program is to benefit individuals following the completion of their primary cancer therapy and focuses on life and health beyond treatment. The program prioritizes topics that are most important to cancer survivors, such as physical, financial, emotional and social needs.

“The Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program (MCCCP) is excited to partner with Pack Health to offer free health coaching to Mississippi cancer survivors. We hope this program will empower and promote health and wellbeing in our citizens,” said Brad Martin, Director of the Mississippi Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at MSDH.

For more information or to enroll in the Survivorship Program, visit packhealth.com/MCCCP or call (855) 375-5715.