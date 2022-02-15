JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) reported Mississippi’s second confirmed human case of West Nile virus (WNV) of 2022 in a Hinds County resident.

Mosquitoes can carry the virus all year long, though peak season is July through October, according to MSDH.

MSDH has issued the following mosquito protection tips:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent.

Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and make sure window screens are in good condition.

For more about the West Nile virus and how to prevent it, click here.