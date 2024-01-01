JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has a plethora of resources to help residents have a healthier new year.

Mississippi faces a variety of health issues ranging from obesity, HIV rates, smoking per capita, and more. MSDH has resources that Mississippians can use to be more active, reduce the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and quit smoking.

County health departments

Across the Jackson Metro, there is a health department in all eight counties. Walk-ins are accepted on a limited basis, but some services may require an appointment. Only three of the eight departments are open five days a week; the other five are open anywhere between 2-3 days a week.

These clinics help provide services relating to vital records, maternal care, family planning, immunizations, and more. All Mississippians can be tested for COVID-19 for free at regularly scheduled county health department locations. Click here to schedule a test.

Other clinical services

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of estimated HIV infections in 2021 occurred in the South. Mississippi is ranked 4th in the nation for new HIV cases. The Crossroads Clinic in Jackson is MSDH’s only dedicated STD/HIV clinic in the state. However, STD/HIV testing is available at any county health department in Mississippi.

MSDH’s Online Resources

MSDH’s website provides information to help Mississippians live healthier lives online. It includes online campaigns encouraging people to be more active, eat better and quit smoking. It often links to federal health agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC.

MSDH Resource Directory

Of course, many Mississippians’s needs go beyond what MSDH can provide. The MSDH Resource Directory can help fill in the gap. It provides a broad list of services offered by government and private agencies or even individuals. From transportation to legal assistance, it points Mississippians to groups that can help solve and address their issues statewide. The directory also links to other healthcare and medical resources as well.