JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the agency plans to meet the statutory requirements of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, which was recently signed by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Officials said the goal is to provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippians.

The department is currently working to establish the licensing and patient registry structures. Leaders with MSDH said they plan to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities, and others by June 2022.

Mississippians can visit https://msdh.ms.gov/mmcp with the most up-to-date information regarding licensing, business registration, cultivation and availability, and qualifying conditions.