MSDH to host free STD, HIV prevention course for community members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting a free sexually transmitted disease and HIV prevention course on Wednesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 25.
The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Prevention Education module will be held to inform Mississippians about the illness and increase well-being to lower rates of new cases. These efforts are accomplished through the use of educational resources on HIV, screening and testing, effective condom use, and partnering with community organizations that serve at-risk populations.
The course is now offered online via Zoom from 10:00 a.m. until noon. If interested you are advised to register two days in advance.