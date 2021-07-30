MSDH to host free STD, HIV prevention course for community members

FILE – This 1975 microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria. After an unprecedented push to test and track COVID-19, public health workers are grappling with a worrisome side effect: a collapse in screening for sexually-transmitted diseases that have been on the rise for years. Testing for diseases like chlamydia and gonorrhea plummeted in many parts of the U.S. in 2020 as COVID-19 sapped away resources and staff. (Dr. E. Arum, Dr. N. Jacobs/CDC via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting a free sexually transmitted disease and HIV prevention course on Wednesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 25.

The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Prevention Education module will be held to inform Mississippians about the illness and increase well-being to lower rates of new cases. These efforts are accomplished through the use of educational resources on HIV, screening and testing, effective condom use, and partnering with community organizations that serve at-risk populations.

The course is now offered online via Zoom from 10:00 a.m. until noon. If interested you are advised to register two days in advance.