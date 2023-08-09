NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The manager of American Medical Response (AMR) in Natchez said Merit Health’s emergency room is understaffed.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tim Houghton, operations supervisor at AMR Natchez, said his staff had to wait for hours when no bed was available or no ER staff was available to accept patients.

In July, Houghton said nine patients were taken straight to other facilities due to those delayed times at Merit Health.

Houghton plans to meet with Merit Health’s new CEO of the Natchez hospital, Kevin Samrow, on August 14. He plans to address the ER wait times.