NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Mary Birds Perkins Cancer Center will host a free cancer screening event on Saturday, April 15.

The event will be held at the Natchez Middle School on 319 Sgt. Prentiss Drive from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The event will feature free cancer screenings for Southwest Mississippi residents.

The event initiative is to advocate the importance of health screenings annually. The event will focus on screening four different cancers: breast, colorectal, prostate, and skin. The event will also give participants the opportunity to access blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks.

Amber Henderson, practice manager at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Natchez, said early detection is vital.

“Providing opportunities such as this, free of charge, will go a long way in helping us detect cancer earlier and improve survivorship,” explained Henderson.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 16,000 new cancer cases are reported each year. The Mary Birds Perkins Center wants to change those numbers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Cancer Center’s successful Live Well series to Natchez, aimed at providing residents across southwest Mississippi with the resources to take charge of their health in a convenient and comfortable setting,” said Henderson.

The event will also have health vendors, food, music, and activities for children on site. Appointments are required for free screenings. To schedule, patients can call 601-202-5056.