JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) received funding through the National Archives to preserve documented medical breakthroughs.

Known as “Mississippi Medical History Online: The UMMC Digital Collections Initiative,” its goal is to preserve the history of medicine in Mississippi. This history will be made available to the public and scholars alike.

The Collection is comprised of materials from UMMC medical pioneers such as

James D. Hardy: UMMC surgeon who led teams that performed the first human lung and heart transplants.

Willard Parsons: An influential surgeon who helped to build the medical community in Vicksburg

Arthur Guyton: Renowned physiologist who transformed the medical profession’s understanding of heart and blood vessel function and authored the best-selling medical textbook of all time.

Ira Dwight Hogg: Professor emeritus of anatomy, an authority on the development of cranial nerves and related structures in humans.

John D. Bower: Architect of dialysis therapy advances and whose efforts led to greater access to this life-saving treatment.

Peter Blake: Authority on electrocardiography and UMMC’s unofficial historian who chronicled the story of the institution he served from the year it opened, in 1955.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) helped allocate funds for the UMMC Digital Collections Initiative.

“As a leader in many areas of the medical field, the University of Mississippi Medical Center needed to create a permanent, accessible home for the historic and groundbreaking achievements taking place in our state,” Hyde-Smith said.

Kristy Simms, executive director of external affairs at UMMC, worked with the senator’s office to land the funds that will support this undertaking for three years, as of September.

“We are so grateful for Senator Hyde-Smith’s long-standing support for UMMC and for this project specifically,” Simms said. “Thanks to her leadership, we will be able to capture the historical importance of this institution so that it can be appreciated for generations to come.”

There is even more preservation work afoot:

Related to the Asylum Hill Project, more than 1,300 boxes of reports and other papers will be processed, organized, scanned and anonymized – an endeavor aided by the hiring of contract employees. Descendants from across the state and country will have easier access to this information.

The UMMC Public Document/Image Collection, including institution photos, yearbooks, thesis and dissertation files, bulletins, microfilm, books and more, will complement and provide context for the other, more specific collections.

The Center for Bioethics and the Rowland Medical Library are the co-recipients of funding that will bolster the efforts of the Asylum Hill Project and the UMMC Museum of Medical History. In addition, the library plans an online repository that will highlight and promote the collections and make them publicly available and easily searchable through the library’s database.