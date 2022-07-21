JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Suicide Lifeline has launched a new and shorter phone number. The new three-digit number is 988. Those in crisis or just those who are just overwhelmed can call or text the 24/7 lifeline to speak with trained counselors.

Mental health professionals said they hope the shorter number will allow easier access for those in need. In 2021, the lifeline responded to more than 3.6 billion phone calls. Federal funding helped expand their mental health services by providing more money for training and staff.

Leaders with the Crisis Call Center in Jackson said they’ve seen an increase in the number of calls they’ve received out of Mississippi since the number launched a week ago. Executive Director Brenda Patterson said the lifeline is needed more than ever.

“There has been a significant, significant increase in calls since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s not just the increase in that number of phones calls, it’s the length of the calls and the intensity of the calls that has been significant, and we’ve also had a significant rise in calls from individuals that are in the helping profession, you know, nurses, physicians, other people that are working in in the field that are also calling in, needing that emotional support,” said Patterson.

The crisis line will be holding four Saturday training sessions beginning August 27 for anyone interested in becoming a counselor.