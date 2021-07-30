Neonatal intensive care offered at North Mississippi Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has teamed up with North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) to provide care to the region’s smallest and most critically ill infants.

UMMC physicians and practitioners are now providing care in the Tupelo medical center’s 34-bed neonatal intensive care unit, which offers care to babies born at NMMC Women’s Hospital as well as those transferred from other north Mississippi hospitals. The only Level III NICU in north Mississippi, the unit offers around-the-clock care to babies in semiprivate rooms where parents can stay with their babies if they choose.

“We look forward to a successful partnership with Children’s of Mississippi to provide neonatology care for our premature patients. We have a long history of providing excellent care for babies in our region,” said Ellen Friloux, vice president of Women and Children’s Services, NMMC-Tupelo. “Working with Children’s of Mississippi, we expect to not only continue providing high quality care but even expand capabilities and collaboration by working more closely with the only Level IV center in the state.”

Mississippi’s high rate of premature and low-birthweight babies makes the teamwork between NMMC and UMMC important to neonatal health, said Dr. Mobolaji Famuyide, chief of neonatology at UMMC.

Children’s of Mississippi and NMMC also offer pediatric primary care through the new Children’s Clinic, which opens Monday, August 16 in its new location at 199 Grandstand Place in the Fairpark District of Tupelo.