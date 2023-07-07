JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six million Americans, mostly 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and about 57,000 of them live in Mississippi.

They have a new hope thanks to a new FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug. Research shows the drug Lecanemab slows the progression of the disease.

“This is the infusion medication. The patient has to come into the infusion center every two weeks to receive that and the treatment,” said Dr. Juebin Huang, professor of Neurology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Huang has more than 15 years of experience in the field.

“I think it’s exciting, and it’s you know, we feel like, you know, in a way, we are making very good progress,” the doctor said.

Like many drugs, there are benefits and a few risks.

“That is a major concern about of the scientific community. And there’s either swelling of the brain in some focal area of the brain or other thoughts of bleeding of the brain when patients receive this kind of treatment,” Huang stated.

Lacanemab is sold under the brand name Lequembi. With an annual cost of about $26,000, it may be hard for some patients to access the drug, but doctors are optimistic.

“With that traditional approval, I think there’s a sense that there is good enough data for CMS, Medicare, Medicaid to think about whether to, you know, to cover this medication. And I think in a way, should hear more from them in the next month. But I’m very optimistic,” Huang said.

Though there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, doctors and researchers are working hard to reach that goal.