JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the guarantees of sickle cell disease is pain – and not just in the body.

There’s physical pain caused by the hook-shaped cells digging into your vessels and blocking up your blood. As you grow older and find fewer physicians who will take you on, there’s the anguish of not knowing where to turn.

This was the pain of Kameisha Caswell, 31, who was able to see specialists as a child, she said, “but didn’t really know where to go next for care as an adult.”

Now she does – in her own town of Greenville, where a Medical Center physician, Dr. Melissa McNaull, is helping train family medicine residents to deliver expert care to a neglected patient population: adults with sickle cell disease.

“This is ground-breaking,” said Dr. Evelyn Walker, program director of the MS Delta Family Medicine Residency Program, housed in Delta Health-The Medical Center, where McNaull also sees patients like Caswell once a month in the Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic.

It’s also convenient, said Caswell, who happens to work at Delta Health as an RN and case manager.

Now they don’t, because of the partnership between Walker’s clinic and UMMC, one made possible through an $85,000, one-year renewable pilot grant from UnitedHealthcare.

“Our family medicine residents are learning how to take care of sickle cell patients, not only hands-on, but also through Dr. McNaull’s lectures,” Walker said. “It’s only going to be good, and already is.”

Since November, McNaull, professor of pediatric hematology/oncology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), has made the two-hour trip from Jackson to Greenville on the second Tuesday of each month.

“We have wanted a sickle cell clinic in the Delta for years; Greenville is ideal because it is ‘high enough’ up in the Delta to be useful for many families. The family medicine residency program at Delta Health was set up for rural health care,” McNaull said, “and its goal is that these physicians will stay in a rural area.”

The goal is to see at least eight patients regularly per visit, and a total of about 30 to 40.